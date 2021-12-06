BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) & McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Critical Analysis

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares McDonald’s and BurgerFi International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McDonald’s $19.21 billion 9.70 $4.73 billion $9.70 25.70 BurgerFi International $34.28 million 4.19 $5.96 million N/A N/A

McDonald’s has higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for McDonald’s and BurgerFi International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McDonald’s 0 5 25 0 2.83 BurgerFi International 0 0 1 0 3.00

McDonald’s presently has a consensus price target of $267.55, indicating a potential upside of 7.31%. BurgerFi International has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.96%. Given BurgerFi International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than McDonald’s.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.3% of McDonald’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of BurgerFi International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of McDonald’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

McDonald’s has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares McDonald’s and BurgerFi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McDonald’s 32.33% -99.00% 12.61% BurgerFi International 3.96% -1.67% -1.51%

Summary

McDonald’s beats BurgerFi International on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K. The International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate segment consists developmental licensee and affiliate markets in the McDonald’s system. The firm’s products include Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Filet-O-Fish, several chicken sandwiches, Chicken McNuggets, wraps, McDonald’s Fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, McFlurry desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, pies, soft drinks, coffee, McCafe beverages, and other beverages. The company was founded by Raymond Albert Kroc on April 15, 1955 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc. engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

