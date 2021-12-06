$8.18 Million in Sales Expected for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) to post $8.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.32 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC posted sales of $7.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full-year sales of $31.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.37 million to $31.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $33.92 million, with estimates ranging from $33.20 million to $34.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 64.14% and a return on equity of 6.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FCRD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock opened at $4.75 on Monday. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $143.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCRD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 88.3% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 752,001 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $1,889,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $1,369,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $1,159,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $947,000. 23.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

