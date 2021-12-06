Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Truist

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) had its price target lifted by Truist from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.29.

AKR stock opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.44. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 545.50%.

In other news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $136,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $223,460. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,875,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,577,000 after acquiring an additional 191,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,754,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,043,000 after acquiring an additional 283,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,573,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,114,000 after acquiring an additional 18,299 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 42.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,257,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,585,000 after acquiring an additional 673,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 22.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,076,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,388,000 after acquiring an additional 379,929 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

