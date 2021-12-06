Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

LSI has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.03.

LSI opened at $135.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.65 and its 200 day moving average is $118.96. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $73.33 and a fifty-two week high of $139.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.42.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 121.56%.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

