AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 441,900 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the October 31st total of 368,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 172,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,863.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,790.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,627.20. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,941.36. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $30.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 97.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,820.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,733.71.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 283.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 39.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

