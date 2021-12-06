Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) Short Interest Up 20.8% in November

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,700 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 200,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 117,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NMG opened at $6.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $359.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Nouveau Monde Graphite will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 283,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Nouveau Monde Graphite as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nouveau Monde Graphite currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

