International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,800 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 141,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $3.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.