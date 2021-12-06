American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho restated a buy rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.28.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $40.84 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.43 and a one year high of $42.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average of $40.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 116.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre purchased 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $105,866,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,368,000 after buying an additional 2,024,902 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at about $75,775,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,441,000 after buying an additional 1,740,134 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 461.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,809,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,317,000 after buying an additional 1,487,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

