Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CDTX. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Aegis lowered their target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.76% and a negative return on equity of 722.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stein acquired 50,000 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Preetam Shah bought 20,000 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 77,000 shares of company stock worth $125,140 in the last 90 days. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.