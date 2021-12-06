Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) PT Raised to $18.00 at Truist

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its target price boosted by Truist from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

HST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

HST stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 162,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.