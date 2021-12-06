First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) PT Lowered to C$13.25

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

AG has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded First Majestic Silver from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cormark reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.65.

AG opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.33 and a beta of 0.92. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $24.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $124.65 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 6.77%. Equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 113.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,951 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth $83,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth $116,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

