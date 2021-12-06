Head to Head Comparison: GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) vs. Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS)

GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) and Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GlassBridge Enterprises and Fidus Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Fidus Investment 0 0 4 0 3.00

Fidus Investment has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.41%. Given Fidus Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fidus Investment is more favorable than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Volatility & Risk

GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 3.3, indicating that its share price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidus Investment has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and Fidus Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlassBridge Enterprises $500,000.00 0.28 -$62.30 million ($1,528.72) 0.00 Fidus Investment $85.12 million 5.04 $31.23 million $3.89 4.51

Fidus Investment has higher revenue and earnings than GlassBridge Enterprises. GlassBridge Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidus Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.0% of Fidus Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Fidus Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and Fidus Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlassBridge Enterprises N/A -716.28% -162.46% Fidus Investment 106.01% 9.87% 5.10%

Summary

Fidus Investment beats GlassBridge Enterprises on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GlassBridge Enterprises

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Asset Management Business; and Sports Technology Platform segments. The Asset Management Business segment include investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds and separate managed accounts. The Sports Technology Platform segment enables institutional investors to invest in securities tied to uncorrelated assets with attractive yields and the potential for equity-like returns backed by assets that participate in an industry that has thrived for decades through multiple business cycles. The company was founded in March 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seek

