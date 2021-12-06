Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.61 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to announce sales of $9.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.75 billion and the highest is $11.32 billion. Plains All American Pipeline posted sales of $5.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year sales of $38.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.50 billion to $41.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $41.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.84 billion to $46.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on PAA shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Seaport Research Partners cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth $151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 125.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 10,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 28.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAA opened at $9.29 on Monday. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.42 and a beta of 2.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -600.00%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

