Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.67 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will report $131.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.94 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted sales of $132.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year sales of $533.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $532.37 million to $534.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $498.74 million, with estimates ranging from $493.58 million to $503.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.96 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $127,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $651,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2,971.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 806,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,938,000 after purchasing an additional 779,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 89.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 608,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after purchasing an additional 286,705 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,801.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 234,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 221,743 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,850,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,807,000 after purchasing an additional 192,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,328,000 after buying an additional 177,734 shares during the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SASR stock opened at $48.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.81%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

