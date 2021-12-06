Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OLCLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Oriental Land in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oriental Land from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Get Oriental Land alerts:

Shares of OLCLY opened at $31.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.19 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Oriental Land has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $34.77.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.