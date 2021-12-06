Barclays Lowers Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDDY opened at $30.05 on Thursday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $34.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

