U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) PT Raised to $25.00

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) had its price target lifted by Alliance Global Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

USAU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.50 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

Shares of USAU opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50. U.S. Gold has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts predict that U.S. Gold will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Gold by 19.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Gold by 31.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Gold by 70.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in U.S. Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.