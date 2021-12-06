Bradesco Corretora Lowers JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) to Neutral

Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS JBSAY opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.08. JBS has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a $0.3464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.83%. JBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.18%.

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

