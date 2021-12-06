The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.09.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $62.30 on Thursday. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $70.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.57.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

In other news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 25,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

