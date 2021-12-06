Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Inhibrx stock opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. Inhibrx has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $50.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average of $31.78.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 150.02% and a negative net margin of 1,093.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Inhibrx will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 29.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 135.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 12.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Read More: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inhibrx (INBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.