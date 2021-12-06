eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

EGAN stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. eGain has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. The stock has a market cap of $316.08 million, a P/E ratio of 59.24 and a beta of 0.41.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,666.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 462.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in eGain during the second quarter worth $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in eGain during the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in eGain during the second quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

