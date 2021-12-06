Loop Capital Raises Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $165.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price objective upped by Loop Capital from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.00.

ENTG stock opened at $148.04 on Thursday. Entegris has a 1-year low of $90.77 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.94.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $2,231,073.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,263.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,019 shares of company stock worth $9,917,502. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth about $2,090,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 105.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 91,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 132.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 12.8% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

