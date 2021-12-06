ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Short Interest Up 18.2% in November

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,600 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 184,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.03.

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at $8.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

