Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 355.0 days.

BZLFF opened at $36.92 on Monday. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average of $34.54.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.