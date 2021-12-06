PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.
OTCMKTS:ADOOY opened at $6.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08. PT Adaro Energy Tbk has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $6.83.
PT Adaro Energy Tbk Company Profile
