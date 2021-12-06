$397.54 Million in Sales Expected for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will post $397.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kforce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $398.08 million and the lowest is $397.00 million. Kforce posted sales of $354.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kforce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $964,710.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $347,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,697 shares of company stock worth $5,069,404. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kforce by 571.1% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,932,000 after purchasing an additional 498,443 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kforce by 10.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,331,000 after purchasing an additional 180,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kforce by 660.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 184,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 160,343 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,786,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,480,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $73.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kforce has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $81.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

