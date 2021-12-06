OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OMF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.15.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $50.80 on Thursday. OneMain has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.90.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. OneMain’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that OneMain will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after buying an additional 73,794 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 42,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after buying an additional 16,018 shares in the last quarter.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

