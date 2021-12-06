ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GWH. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of ESS Tech stock opened at $16.07 on Thursday. ESS Tech has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $28.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ESS Tech stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 878,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 2.81% of ESS Tech as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

