salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for salesforce.com in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now expects that the CRM provider will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.17. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

NYSE CRM opened at $258.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $1,092,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,141,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.43, for a total value of $5,308,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 632,477 shares of company stock valued at $177,857,499. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

