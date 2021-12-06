E.On’s (EONGY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EONGY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered E.On from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of E.On in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, E.On has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51. E.On has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

