Citigroup Lowers Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Drax Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Drax Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Drax Group has an average rating of Buy.

DRXGF stock opened at $7.65 on Thursday. Drax Group has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.29.

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities.

