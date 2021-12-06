Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Investec

Investec started coverage on shares of Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BLWYF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy.

BLWYF stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average is $47.92. Bellway has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $46.40.

Bellway Plc is a holding company, which engages in the house building business. Its activities include building and selling of new and second hand homes. The company was founded by Russell Bell, John Bell and John Thomas Bell in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

