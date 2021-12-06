Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings. With over one hundred and thirty Bassett Furniture Direct stores, Bassett has leveraged its brand name in furniture with a network of licensed and Company-owned stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly and professional environment for buying furniture and accessories. The Company continues to sell its products to other retailers, in addition to the Company’s dedicated retail store program. Bassett’s retail strategy promotes affordable custom-built furniture that is ready for delivery in the home within thirty days. The stores also feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, more than one thousand upholstery fabrics, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. “

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ BSET opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $156.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.03. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 24,140.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 52.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 136.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

