Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.67.

NASDAQ:AYLA opened at $9.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of -0.10. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.67.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.26% and a negative net margin of 1,177.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $107,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

