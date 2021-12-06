argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Raised to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has $290.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $220.00.

ARGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of argenx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of argenx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised shares of argenx from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $362.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $352.41.

argenx stock opened at $283.70 on Thursday. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $248.21 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $296.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 0.93.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.96) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that argenx will post -8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in argenx by 72.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in argenx in the third quarter valued at $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in argenx in the third quarter valued at $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in argenx by 59.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in argenx by 12.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

