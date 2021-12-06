Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Agrify Corporation is a developer of advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. Agrify Corporation is based in BURLINGTON, Mass. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AGFY. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Agrify from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Agrify in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Agrify from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Agrify stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.98. Agrify has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $35.94.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $15.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.87 million. Agrify had a negative net margin of 82.85% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Agrify will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGFY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Agrify during the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agrify during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Agrify during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Agrify during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Agrify during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 15.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

