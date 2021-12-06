Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $322.26 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will report $322.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $319.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $324.40 million. Hancock Whitney reported sales of $320.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

HWC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $48.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.03. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $53.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 202.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 36.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at $78,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

