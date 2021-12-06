Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Short Interest Update

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,100 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the October 31st total of 4,132,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 140.1 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on PWCDF. CIBC downgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

PWCDF opened at $32.49 on Monday. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $35.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average of $33.07.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.