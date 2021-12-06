Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Short Interest Down 19.8% in November

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,400 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 463,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

SNYNF opened at $96.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.88 and its 200 day moving average is $101.99. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $88.75 and a fifty-two week high of $112.65.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

