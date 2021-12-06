Brokers Issue Forecasts for NRG Energy, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NRG Energy in a report released on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $5.89 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.03.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

NYSE:NRG opened at $36.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Christopher Moser purchased 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $69,999.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,355,000 after purchasing an additional 35,029 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in NRG Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in NRG Energy by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 439,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.