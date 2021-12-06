TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,396,300 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 1,181,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRSWF. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Shares of TRSWF stock opened at $14.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $19.20.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

