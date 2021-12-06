Spire Healthcare Group’s (SPI) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the stock.
Spire Healthcare Group stock opened at GBX 241.50 ($3.16) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 232.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 231.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. Spire Healthcare Group has a one year low of GBX 131.60 ($1.72) and a one year high of GBX 270 ($3.53). The stock has a market cap of £968.66 million and a PE ratio of -54.89.
