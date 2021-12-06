Spire Healthcare Group’s (SPI) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the stock.

Spire Healthcare Group stock opened at GBX 241.50 ($3.16) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 232.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 231.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. Spire Healthcare Group has a one year low of GBX 131.60 ($1.72) and a one year high of GBX 270 ($3.53). The stock has a market cap of £968.66 million and a PE ratio of -54.89.

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.