Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.04.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $59.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day moving average is $96.61. Zillow Group has a one year low of $52.31 and a one year high of $212.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,293,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $505,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 354.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after buying an additional 55,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

