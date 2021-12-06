Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.04.
NASDAQ ZG opened at $59.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day moving average is $96.61. Zillow Group has a one year low of $52.31 and a one year high of $212.40.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.
