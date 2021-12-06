Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $485.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $460.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $433.96.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $378.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.74. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $258.00 and a 52-week high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,331,000 after buying an additional 73,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $397,603,000 after buying an additional 149,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after buying an additional 947,858 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $373,386,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 609.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 734,964 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

