Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $460.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $430.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $433.00 price target (down from $470.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $433.96.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $378.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.74. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $258.00 and a 1-year high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.