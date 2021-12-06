Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $2.87 on Thursday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $111.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.72.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $211.26 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.88%.

In other news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 45,000 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $140,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,691,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,277,654.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 50,384 shares of company stock valued at $157,638. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMLP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

