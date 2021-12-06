Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LFG. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LFG opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75. Archaea Energy has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $22.01.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archaea Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Archaea Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at $374,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at $189,000.

About Archaea Energy

