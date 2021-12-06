Drax Group (LON:DRX) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup cut shares of Drax Group (LON:DRX) to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has GBX 651 ($8.51) target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Drax Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 584.33 ($7.63).

Shares of DRX stock opened at GBX 579 ($7.56) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 527.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 461.11. Drax Group has a 52 week low of GBX 321.77 ($4.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 610 ($7.97).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

