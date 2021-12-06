JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Hammerson (LON:HMSO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hammerson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 30.50 ($0.40).

Shares of HMSO stock opened at GBX 31.42 ($0.41) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. Hammerson has a 52-week low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58).

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Analyst Recommendations for Hammerson (LON:HMSO)

