JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Hammerson (LON:HMSO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hammerson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 30.50 ($0.40).

Get Hammerson alerts:

Shares of HMSO stock opened at GBX 31.42 ($0.41) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. Hammerson has a 52-week low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.