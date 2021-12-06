Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to announce $65.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.30 million to $70.95 million. Sunnova Energy International posted sales of $38.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year sales of $241.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $235.10 million to $247.68 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $344.24 million, with estimates ranging from $299.70 million to $383.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sunnova Energy International.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.94.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $1,329,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $1,300,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,062,778 shares of company stock worth $250,350,655 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth approximately $108,703,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1,027.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,711,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,007,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,613 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,926,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,542,000 after buying an additional 1,227,740 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,395,000 after buying an additional 974,595 shares during the period.

NYSE NOVA opened at $32.71 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.